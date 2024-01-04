TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Neurogene Price Performance
NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Neurogene has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.19.
Neurogene Company Profile
