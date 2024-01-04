TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.29 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $69,862,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

