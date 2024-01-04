TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.80 to $7.40 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

TDCX Stock Performance

TDCX stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $913.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.17. TDCX has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.47 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TDCX will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TDCX by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TDCX by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TDCX by 82.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $10,771,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TDCX by 30.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 118,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

