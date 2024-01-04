Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.83

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 75079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TNK

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,809,000 after acquiring an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 113,898 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,136,000 after buying an additional 141,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.