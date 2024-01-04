TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 462,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,305,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $1,460,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 1.5 %

TGNA opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.55.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. Analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGNA

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.