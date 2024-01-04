Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $238.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.15. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

