Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $237.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

