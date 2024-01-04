Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.04. 54,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,598. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

