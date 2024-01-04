Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

