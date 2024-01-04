Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Gap Down to $166.74

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $166.74, but opened at $162.50. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $164.68, with a volume of 1,234,991 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.