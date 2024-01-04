TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.82. Approximately 571,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,790,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,406 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

