The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2024

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

Clorox stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.82. The stock had a trading volume of 185,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,103. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

