The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

Clorox stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.82. The stock had a trading volume of 185,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,103. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.