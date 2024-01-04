The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 172,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 439,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 51,686 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 346,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

