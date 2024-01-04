The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stake Lowered by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

