The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 44,022 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.15.
The India Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.
The India Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
