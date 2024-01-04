The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 44,022 shares.The stock last traded at $18.31 and had previously closed at $18.15.

The India Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

The India Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The India Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in The India Fund by 177.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 161,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 103,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The India Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The India Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $5,104,000. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

