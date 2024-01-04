The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KR opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

