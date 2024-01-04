The Top 2 Large Cap ETFs Every Investor Should Consider in 2024

Given the potential for volatility in the stock market due to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors this year, a prudent approach to enhancing portfolio stability could involve considering investments in high-quality, large-cap growth ETFs. To that end, Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG – Get Rating) and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ – Get Rating) could be great choices.
Before diving deeper into the stats of these ETFs, let’s discuss what makes the investment case strong for large-cap growth ETFs.
Fed officials anticipate three interest rate cuts in 2024, marking the first reversal since rates started rising post-COVID-19. Lower interest rates are expected to benefit growth stocks, especially in the technology sector.
For those looking to mitigate the risks associated with individual large-cap stocks, large-cap ETFs, which offer diversified exposure to a collection of large-cap stocks, could present a more prudent option.
Given this backdrop, let’s evaluate the two Large Cap Growth ETFs picks, starting with…
