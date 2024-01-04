The Top 2 Large Cap ETFs Every Investor Should Consider in 2024

Given the potential for volatility in the stock market due to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors this year, a prudent approach to enhancing portfolio stability could involve considering investments in high-quality, large-cap growth ETFs. To that end, Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG – Get Rating) and Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ – Get Rating) could be great choices.

Before diving deeper into the stats of these ETFs, let’s discuss what makes the investment case strong for large-cap growth ETFs.

Fed officials anticipate three interest rate cuts in 2024, marking the first reversal since rates started rising post-COVID-19. Lower interest rates are expected to benefit growth stocks, especially in the technology sector.

Nevertheless, the market may remain volatile due to prevailing macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical factors. To manage such volatility, investors may consider opting for large-cap stocks, as they have a proven track record of providing stable returns regardless of market fluctuations.

For those looking to mitigate the risks associated with individual large-cap stocks, large-cap ETFs, which offer diversified exposure to a collection of large-cap stocks, could present a more prudent option.

Given this backdrop, let’s evaluate the two Large Cap Growth ETFs picks, starting with…

