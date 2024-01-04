The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV opened at $191.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.87. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

