THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.05% of THOR Industries worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,068,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.72. 67,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.82. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

