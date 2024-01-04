Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Down 2%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$3.01. Approximately 218,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,093,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.84.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

