Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.52

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 119225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $518.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

