Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,654 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $188.91 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

