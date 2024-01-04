Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,810 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

