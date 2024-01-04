Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

CGMS opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

