Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 11,077 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

