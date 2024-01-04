Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

