Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after purchasing an additional 964,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 147,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.4 %

FDL stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.