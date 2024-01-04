Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.1 %

WHR opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.90. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.