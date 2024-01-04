Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.69. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $99.38.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

