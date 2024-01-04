Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ACM Research worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACMR opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $968.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,750 shares of company stock worth $2,431,100. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

