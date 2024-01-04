Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $821,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

