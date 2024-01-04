Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $944,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,789,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 530,862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

