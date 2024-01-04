Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $418.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $428.36.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

