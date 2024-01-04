Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB opened at $98.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

