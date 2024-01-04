Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,883 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 106,774 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

COWZ stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

