Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 603 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $430.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.30 and a 200 day moving average of $409.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $348.06 and a 1-year high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

