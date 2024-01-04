Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $254,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $391.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.39 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

