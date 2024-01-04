Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $408.95 on Thursday. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

