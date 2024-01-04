Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

NYSE BMY opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

