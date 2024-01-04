Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $205.56 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $153.10 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.18.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.