Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $256.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $261.39. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

