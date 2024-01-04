Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

