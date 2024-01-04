Total Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.98 and a 200 day moving average of $280.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

