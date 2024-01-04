Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Trading Up 3.9%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 68,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRML shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,351.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,890,253.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caley Castelein bought 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $229,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,351.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,950 shares of company stock worth $515,022 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

