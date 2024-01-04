Traders Purchase Large Volume of Liquidia Put Options (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,055 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 81% compared to the average daily volume of 1,691 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 527,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,163. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Liquidia by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Liquidia by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

