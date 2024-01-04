Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.89% of Trane Technologies worth $875,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $235.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.84. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $245.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

