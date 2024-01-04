Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134 over the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter valued at about $662,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 24.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 42.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

TFIN stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

