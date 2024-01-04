Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 943,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 827,604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 756,336 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 707,570 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGI opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

