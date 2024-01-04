Truist Financial Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $117.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

CCK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 109,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Crown has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

