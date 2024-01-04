Truist Financial Boosts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $40.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SEE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 232,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 894,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 41,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

